KARACHI: Following in the footsteps of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), the incumbent Karachi Hockey Association’s (KHA) management is also strengthening the domestic hockey at grassroots level in its jurisdiction, ‘The News’ has learnt.

The KHA has not only restored the confidence of the disheartened hockey fraternity in the city but it has also taken some revolutionary steps to uplift the national game of the country.

Karachi, once considered one of the biggest hockey nurseries in the world, produced many World Cup and Olympic winning players but due to the poor management of the previous PHF managements, the national game suffered a lot in the metropolitan city.

KHA’s present elected body came into power in September 2016. Its president Dr Junaid Ali Shah, the son of late Dr Muhammad Ali Shah, visited each hockey club and distributed hockey kits to promote the game.

Dr Junaid, when contacted, said that the KHA has established two senior hockey teams who would participate in the domestic events. “Trials for Under-18 hockey team have already been conducted while trials for Under-16 and Under-14 would be held soon.”

He added that the Association would also offer central contracts to its players. “I am also doing my best to revive some non-functional departmental teams in the province and have contacted a few institutions in this regard.”

He informed that the laying of astro-turf is nearing its completion at the KHA hockey complex and the Sindh Government is executing its development. “More than ninety percent work has been completed,” he said.

He said that the KHA would soon announce its calendar unfolding the details of all the events orgnanised by the association as well as its affiliated clubs.

He added that due to the laborious efforts of the KHA, the response from hockey stalwarts and organisers has been overwhelming.

Due to KHA’s revolutionary steps, 49 clubs participated in the Inter-club hockey championship last year and 57 clubs are currently operating under the umbrella of the Association.

