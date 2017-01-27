KARACHI: As usual Bank AL Habib’s Rashid D. Habib Memorial Golf Tournament turned out to be the event of the season for Karachi’s fast growing golf community.

Hundreds of golfers participated in various events of the two-day tournament hosted by Bank AL Habib in memory of Rashid D. Habib, who was a keen golfer and one of the biggest patrons of the Karachi Golf Club.

The participating players were treated to legendary hospitality of Abbas D. Habib, who hosted the event for the sixth consecutive year here at the picture-perfect KGC.

A series of enthralling contests were witnessed in various categories of the tournament.

Commodore Shahid Habib won the main title with a net score of 69. Salim Adil, KGC’s vice captain was the runner-up. Commodore Saad Bin Jabbar won the gross title with a score of 76, edging Rizwan Feroz who finished as the runner-up. Mrs Bong Soon Lee won the ladies title while Omar Khalid successfully defended his title in the juniors’ category.

Other prize winners included: Danial Khan, Hamza Shikoh Khan, Hamza Gheewala, Tabassum Sharif, Asghar Ali, Syed Fazle Jaffer, Arshad Altaf, Sadiq Sayeed, Air Marshal Pervez Mirza, Abid Raza Khan, Bilal Nasim Baig, Javed Wadood, Admiral Asif Sandila and Abbas D. Habib.

Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Ashraf Mahmood Wathra, was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony of the tournament.

