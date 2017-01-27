KRL storm into final

KARACHI: Striker Murtaza Hussain’s extra time strike guided Pakistan’s strong side Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) into the final when they defeated K-Electric 4-3 in the semi-final of the NBP President’s Cup Football tournament here at the KPT Sports Complex on Thursday.

At the end of the scheduled time, the match was evenly poised at 3-3. Then 20 minutes extra time, ten minutes a half, was given and the same went in favour of former four-time Premier League winners KRL as Murtaza Hussain struck for them in the dying moments to seal an exciting win.

In the extra time, K-Electric lost their professional striker Kaleemullah through red card while KRL’s Yasir Afridi was also red carded.

KRL will now meet in the January 29 final with the winners of the second semi-final which would be played at the same venue between WAPDA and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Friday (today).

Earlier in the first half of the scheduled time, both sides played tough game. Following incisive rallies K-Electric got onto the scoresheet through their skipper Mohammad Rasool who landed a fine goal in the 19th minute. However KRL came back strongly as they brought in equaliser in the 30th minute when Murtaza struck for them.

KRL kept the pressure and at the stroke of first half they went ahead through an excellent effort from Mohammad Imran.

At half time, KRL had 2-1 lead. And it was now the time of international midfielder Mohammad Riaz who struck twice in the 48th and 75th minute to put K-Electric 3-2 ahead. K-Electric tried to maintain the lead by plugging most of the gaps but it did not work as KRL’s discarded international midfielder Yasir Afridi brought in the equaliser in the dying moments that stretched the showdown into the extra time.

K-Electric playing coach Mohammad Essa said they cost the game due to defence blunders.

“The defence did not play organised not only in this match but also in the whole event,” Essa told The News.

“We have scored 12 goals in the four matches we have played and conceded nine. And this is not good,” said Essa.

Meanwhile KRL manager Ayaz Butt said that his side played well.

“You know our team was less experienced as compared to K-Electric who are mature enough but we had won our three previous matches and the players’ morale was very high,” Butt told this correspondent.

He was happy with the way his striker Murtaza was progressing.

“When I was picking Murtaza from Higher Education Commission (HEC) he was a raw talent. I told him that I am recruiting him because he has all the qualities in him which KRL’s former striker and now professional player Kaleemullah had,” Butt said.

About chances in the final Butt said that the way his team played was terrific, saying he was hopeful of a solid output in the decider too.

In the final, KRL will face either WAPDA or SSGC. WAPDA are not in the best of form, while SSGC are less experienced but in the hands of a skilled coach Tariq Lutfi. WAPDA is being coached by former international defender Tanvir Ahmed.

0



0







KRL storm into final was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 27, 2017 and was last updated on January 27, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182020-KRL-storm-into-final/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "KRL storm into final" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182020-KRL-storm-into-final.