LONDON: New Zealand opener Tom Latham has agreed to join Durham as the English county’s overseas player for the second half of the 2017 season.

Latham is Durham’s second overseas recruit this week after South Africa batsman Stephen Cook signed on for the first half of the forthcoming campaign.

Cook is expected to be selected for his country’s Test series against England in July and August.

Latham, who has already played for Durham’s academy and second team, will arrive after the Champions Trophy in June as Cook’s replacement.

The 24-year-old left-hander is an emerging force in Test and One-day International cricket.

“I am really looking forward to another stint in county cricket in 2017,” he said.

“It is even more exciting to be returning to Durham. I can’t wait to get started with my new team-mates and hope to be able to contribute positively both on and off the field.”

