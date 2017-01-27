Karachi Whites, Peshawar collide for glory today

KARACHI: A pitched battle for supremacy is expected to be seen when Karachi Whites face Peshawar in the final of the National One-day Cup for Regions here at National Stadium on Friday (today).

The match starts at 10am and will be telecast live.

Karachi Whites had crushed Islamabad by 70 runs in the semi-final thanks to Shahzaib Hasan’s superb career-best 171, while Peshawar had defeated Karachi Blues by 23 runs in the other semi-final because of a gallant 153 not out from left-handed opener Israrullah.

The knock-out stage games had been shifted by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) from Lahore to Karachi because of the inclement weather in Punjab that marred most of the matches of the league phase which was held in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Peshawar.

Karachi Whites have so far played top cricket as they not only ended at the top of the table in the league phase but also impressed in the semi-final.

Because of the nature of pitches of the National Stadium which were juicy for batting in the semi-finals Karachi Whites will mainly depend on their international opener Shahzaib Hasan who has clicked at the right time by playing a major knock in the pre-final against the federal capital.

Skipper Akbar-ur-Rehman, solid left-handed batsman Saad Ali, Anwar Ali and stumper Mohammad Hasan are their batting strength. International all-rounder Anwar Ali is in terrific form both with the bat and ball. He has so far claimed 13 wickets in the event and is expected to surpass the leading wicket-takers Sohail Tanvir of Rawalpindi and left-arm spinner Mohammad Asghar of Karachi Blues who have to their credit 15 and 14 wickets respectively.

Tariq Haroon, Tabish Khan, young Ghulam Mudassir, experienced spinner Azam Hussain and left-arm young spinner Danish Aziz and Anwar Ali form bowling combination which seems good.

Peshawar will need another fine innings from in-form Israrullah. Test cricketer Iftikhar Ahmed, Akbar Badshah and skipper Jamal Uddin also have the capability to play big innings.

Their bowling carries Test pacer Imran Khan Senior, left-arm pacer Taj Wali, left-arm young paceman Shah Faisal and left-arm spinner Khalid Usman who also is a fine batsman.

Karachi Whites coach Saleem Jaffar hoped that his team would deliver.

“Our team has gelled well. We have some experienced players like Akbar-ur-Rehman and Saad Ali who could keep intact one end. At the top of the order we have pinch hitter Shahzaib who is in great touch. Anwar Ali is also in fine form and so is Tariq Haroon and wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Hasan,” Saleem told ‘The News’.

He said Peshawar also was a fine side.

“Their combination is good. The players have been playing together since long. They have strong batting but their spin department is a bit weak and we will try to get advantage of that,” Saleem said.

Peshawar coach Abdul Rehman was confident that his team would clinch the title.

“The boys are ready and I am hopeful that we would be able to win the final,” Rehman told ‘The News’ here on Thursday. If they are able to win the final this would be Peshawar’s sixth title under Rehman as coach. Under his coaching, Peshawar have to their credit a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy title, two T20 titles and two pentangular cup crowns. Peshawar have already to their credit one National One-day Cup title.

About changes in the team for the final Rehman said that it would be decided before the game.

“So far the national stadium wicket has played well. May be we include Musaddiq Ahmed but it is not yet final as we will decide it tomorrow,” the coach said.

Ahsan Reza and Shozab Reza will supervise the match. Ahmed Shahab will act as a television umpire, Khalid Mehmood Senior as reserve umpire and Mohammad Anees as match referee.

Imran Ali will be the official scorer.

The winners will be handed over a purse of Rs1 million, while the runners-up will get Rs500,000. Similarly Rs50,000 each would be handed over to the man of the final, best batsman, best bowler and best all-rounder of the event.

