KARACHI: Pakistan Army won the 2nd National Clay Shooting Championship at the PN Karsaz shooting range here on Thursday.

In Double Trap (Olympic) event on the last day of the championship, Army clinched gold, Navy secured silver and Sindh won bronze medal in team category.

In the individual category, Major Amir of Army won gold, Colonel Fakhar of Army grabbed silver and Mubeen of Navy won bronze medal.

In total, Army claimed four gold medals to win the championship, while Sindh and Punjab shared the second position by claiming one gold medal each.

In junior category of skeet and trap events, Navy and Army each won gold medals, while Sindh secured two silver medals and Navy claimed two bronze medals.

The championship was held from January 20-26 in which the teams of Navy, Army, Sindh, Punjab, Baluchistan and Federal Rifles Association (FRA) participated.

It is to be noted that the National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) has decided to organise event-wise championships to provide maximum opportunities to local players.

