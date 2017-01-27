DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two persons, including a lady doctor, were killed and two others sustained injuries in a road accident on the Indus Highway near Kulachi on Thursday.

They said Dr Sara Bibi along with lady health visitors Khalida Bibi and Sumaira Bibi was on her way to a hospital in Paroa tehsil to perform duty when the driver lost control over the steering wheel. The vehicle plunged into a ravine near Qureshi Morr in the limits of the Gomal University Police Station.

As a result, Dr Sara Bibi and her driver Ghulam Yaseen were killed on the spot while Khalida Bibi and Sumaira Bibi sustained injuries.The bodies and the injured were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan where condition of the injured was stated to be stable. The bodies were handed over to the relatives for burial.

