PESHAWAR: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday arrested an official of the Anti-Terrorism Court for defrauding public of millions of rupees.

A press release issued here stated that the NAB carried out investigation into the public complaints against an official of the ATC Chaudhry Masood Ahmad for selling properties to them on fake documents and depriving them of millions of rupees.It said that during the investigation it was established that the accused had forged fake property documents and sold the properties on several persons defrauding them of Rs231 million.

It said that NAB had already arrested co-accused Mehtab Ali Qureshi, Bostan Khan, Syed Ijaz Hussain, Malik Habib, Adil Shuakat of Rawalpindi in the case, against whom the reference was under trial in the court. The NAB asked other victims to submit their claims against the accused by producing relevant documents with the bureau’s KP chapter.

