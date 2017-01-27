LRH director’s post re-advertised

PESHAWAR: The members of the Board of Governors (BoG) of Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) could not agree on selection of hospital director and re-advertised the position.

The position fell vacant with resignation of Col (R) Hamid Saeedul Haq on December 18, 2016.He cited personal reasons for quitting the job but inside sources in LRH claimed the BoG was not satisfied with his performance and had decided to dismiss him before he could complete the probation period.

Also, the sources said Col ® Hamid had applied for hospital director in the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) when this post fell vacant after resignation o Brig (R) Fazle Akbar.

The BoG of KTH didn’t select him for the post and istead chose Dr Nek Dad Afridi for the position.The BoG of LRH advertised the hospital ditrvypt position and shortlisted 10 candidates out of 32.

Only eight of them were called for the interview. They included Dr Mohammad Sharif Khan, Dr Rahim Jan, Dr Adnan Taj, Dr Zaman Khattak, Dr Jan Baz Afridi, Dr Khalid Masud and two retired military officers.

Among them, Dr Mohammad Sharif, Dr Rahim Jan, Dr Adnan Taj and Dr Jan Baz Afridi had served in LRH as medical superintendent while Dr Khalid Masud worked as manager OPDs.All appeared in the interview except Dr Jan Baz Afridi.

Official sources said majority members of the BoG were in favour of Dr Khalid Masud but some, particularly, Maj Gen Amjad Faheem Khattak opposed his appointment, saying he had little administrative experience.

According to sources even Dr Nausherwan Burki, chairman BoG LRH, was in favour of Dr Khalid Masud but he didn’t want to annoy other members of the board and agreed with them to re-advertise the position.

“The BoG had earlier appointed Dr Khalid Masud as manager OPD and he had shown excellent results in those critical days when almost all employees of the hospital including the faculty members, technical and non-technical staff were against the MTI Act 2015 and had vehemently opposed health reforms,” said a senior member of the LRH administration.

Pleading anonymity, he said some faculty members and people in the hospital administration didn’t feel comfortable with Dr Khalid Masud as he had taken serious steps during his tenure to ensure presence of the faculty members, particularly senior doctors, in OPDs during duty hours.

“Dr Khalid Masud is a hardworking person and better understands the MTI vision. During his stay in LRH, he knew how to lead the team. At a time when the former medical director was against the institution-based private practice and the ex-hospital director was least bothered, he alone took steps and started IBP,” the official said.

An inadequate salary package and other incentives have made the hospital director position less attractive for qualified people.

In the other hospitals declared as MTIs, medical directors and hospital directors are paid Rs500,000 while in LRH, the medical director is paid Rs450,000 and hospital director Rs350,000.

The dean of LRH is also given Rs450,000.

The BoG has however now decided to pay Rs400,000 to the hospital director plus certain incentives including an official car and a house.

The medical director and dean are allowed to run their private clinics and conduct surgical procedures as some of them are surgeons able to make better earning.However, the hospital directors are managerial positions.

There are reports that some of the influential faculty members had developed better ties with certain BoG members and are misguiding them for their personal agendas.

“Except Dr Nausherwan Burki, who comes every month from the United States and spends a week in LRH by attending countless meetings, none of the BoG members bother to spare time for the hospital,” said an official of the hospital administration.

The PTI has only one and half year to implement its much-publicised health reforms introduced as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Medical and Teaching Institutions Reforms Act 2015.

Dr Burki, the architect of MTI Act 2015, has been playing a key role in implementation of health reforms.A lot of time has already been spent in finalizing the reforms, court proceedings and hiring qualified managers.The LRH remained one of the most difficult places for the government to implement the reforms.

0



0







LRH director’s post re-advertised was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 27, 2017 and was last updated on January 27, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182003-LRH-directors-post-re-advertised/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "LRH director’s post re-advertised" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182003-LRH-directors-post-re-advertised.