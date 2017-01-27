PESHAWAR: The Ehtesab Court on Thursday accepted an application of lawmaker Ziaullah Afridi and ordered that he should be tried in a single reference for all the charges against him rather than separately in four cases filed against him by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ehtesab Commission.

The Ehtesab Court headed by judge Hayat Ali Shah allowed Ziaullah Afridi’s application filed through his lawyer Tariq Afridi. He wanted trial of the charges against him in a single reference instead of four.

The court fixed February 2 for framing of charges in the reference filed against him.During the hearing, counsel for the applicant submitted that as per Section 42(8) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ehtesab Commission Act if sentence of different charges are the same against an accused person he would be tried in a single reference and same is the case of Ziaullah Afridi.

The lawyer contended that the KP Ehtesab Commission has filed four references against Ziaullah Afridi at different times and contained the same charges. He said this was done to keep him behind bars.

The counsel submitted that his client was politically victimized and that was why the Ehtesab Commission continued the process of submission of references containing similar charges for the same period when he was special advisor to chief minister and provincial minister of mines and minerals.

The Ehtesab Commission had filed four references against the then Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) minister and Member Provincial Assembly Ziaullah Afridi, former Director General Mines and Mineral department Liaqat Ali and others for their alleged involvement in illegal mining and misuse of authority.

The first reference was filed on December 11, 2015 against Ziaullah Afridi and others for their alleged involvement in illegal mining.The second reference was filed on February 21, 2016 about illegal mining. The third reference also of illegal mining was filed on May 24, 2016. The fourth reference was filed on September 30, 2015 about illegal appointments and posting and transfer in the Mines and Mineral Department.

However, the Ehtesab Commission prosecutors insisted before the court that the four references should be tried separately.The court rejected the Ehtesab Commission stance. It converted the four references into single one and fixed February 2 for framing charges against the lawmaker.

