PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak Thursday asked the federal government not to involve foreign investors in intricacies of getting no objection certificates (NOCs) as it would affect the process of investment in the province.

He was chairing meetings convened to finalise working groups in context of CPEC and preparations of provincial departments relating to proposed Roadshow in Beijing, said a handout. He said that NoC was a hurdle that was affecting progress and development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that foolproof security would be ensured to investors besides raising a separate force to further enhance security measures.He added that some political parties were using CPEC for their political ambitions suggesting that prime minister should call a meeting to take leaders of political parties into confidence.

He said his government would highlight investment vistas in mineral sector and sell out them to Chinese investors to derive maximum benefits from CPEC. He informed that various Chinese companies have shown interests in economic zones in the province.

Pervez Khattak said all the matters relating to projects of industrial units and hydel power have been solved and each province would be given one Industrial Zone.Pervez Khattak said that agreement had been signed with a Chinese company for the development of Industrial Zone on 4000 kanal land near Motorway.

He said that Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi and Malakand would be connected through fast moving railway under Greater Peshawar Project. He informed that work on hydel power projects was underway and projects capable of generating 1700 MW electricity are being included in first phase.

0



0







Foreign investors facing hurdles in getting NOC from federal govt: CM was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 27, 2017 and was last updated on January 27, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182000-Foreign-investors-facing-hurdles-in-getting-NOC-from-federal-govt-CM/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Foreign investors facing hurdles in getting NOC from federal govt: CM" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182000-Foreign-investors-facing-hurdles-in-getting-NOC-from-federal-govt-CM.