KHAR: A woman and a child were killed and five others children sustained injuries in rain-related incidents in Bajaur Agency on Thursday, tribal sources said.

They said that the seven-year-old son of one Abdul Aziz was killed when the roof of his house collapsed due to heavy rains in Khararai village in Mamond tehsil of Bajaur Agency. They said that four other children, including an infant Manhala Bibi, Sadaqat Bibi, 5, Maaz, 8 and Zainab Bibi, 10, were also injured in the incident.

Similarly, a woman Sultana Bibi was killed and the wife of one Zafar sustained injuries as the wall of the house collapsed in Sewai area in Mamond.The injured were taken to the Agency Headquarters Hospital in Khar, the administrative headquarters of Bajaur Agency.

The continuous rain has damaged the mud houses and boundary walls of various houses in Bajaur Agency and increased the risk of more such incidents.10 injured as landslides hit vehicles on KKH: At least 10 persons were injured when landslides hit vehicles at Karakoram Highway in upper Kohistan on Thursday.

The vehicles were on way to Rawalpindi and Mansehra and met to accident.The local people and police rushed to scene and retrieved trapped people from their vehicles and shifted them to the nearby hospital.According to locals, condition of four of injured was stated to be critical.

