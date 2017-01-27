PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly witnessed uproar on Thursday as the lawmakers exchanged harsh and unparliamentary words forcing the Deputy Speaker to adjourn the session halfway.

The session was chaired by Deputy Speaker Dr Meher Taj Roghani. The House witnessed an uproar when two lawmakers from Upper Dir district, one from the ruling Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and the other from the opposition Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), hurled abuses at each other.

PPP MPA Sahibzada Sanaullah from Upper Dir pointed to the lack of quorum at a time when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA from Peshawar, Fazle Elahi was about to move a privilege motion against a government official. Realising the thin presence of the ruling parties MPAs, the JI MPA Mohammad Ali from Upper Dir, disregarded the lack of quorum issue. He used unparliamentary language against the PPP MPA. Mohammad Ali was to present his adjournment motion but the session was adjourned to end the row between the two lawmakers.

Earlier, the session was adjourned when the opposition members walked out of the House to protest the lack of response to the questions they had asked from different government departments during the Question Hour.

It was the private members’ day and the MPAs had to move their own bills and resolutions. But the House witnessed disorder and uproar from the very beginning due to the apparent lack of interest in the proceedings on the part of provincial ministers and parliamentary secretaries.

The opposition also accused the government of not releasing development fund to the schemes allocated in the present budget.The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl MPA Samiullah Alizai from Tank said the government had released about Rs3 billion for development schemes, but not a single penny was allocated for the schemes proposed by the opposition lawmakers.

PPP MPA Sahibzada Sanaullah said huge funds had been released for all the constituencies in Upper and Lower Dir districts except his constituency PK-96. He said on the one hand the PTI-led government was accusing the federal government of neglecting the province in the mega projects but on the other it had pushed the opposition members to the wall.“We would not let the government to run this provincial assembly if we were ignored in the allocation of funds for development projects,” he warned.

