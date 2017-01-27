Islamabad

The National Commission for Minorities on Thursday recommended the construction of a 20 kanals ‘Dialogue Centre’ in Islamabad to further the cause of communal and interfaith harmony.

The recommendation was made during the fifth meeting of the commission here.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Kamran Michael chaired the meeting, where other members of the commission were in attendance.

The participants agreed on the establishment of a committee on the construction of the Dialogue Centre with representatives of various religious groups as members.

They said the NCM would extend full cooperation to the district interfaith harmony committee through strong periodic reporting and monitoring system. The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony’s representatives said they would consider the ways and means suggested by the NCM to promote interfaith harmony in the country.

The participants also discussed the National Policy on Interfaith developed with an aim to combat religious intolerance in society through interfaith dialogues and provide assistance in case of problems among people on religion-based issues.

