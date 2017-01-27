Islamabad

The Federal Directorate of Education overseeing Islamabad’s more than 400 government schools and colleges has planned the promotion of lower clerical staff members.

According to an official in the know, employees of BPS-1 to 6 working in Islamabad Model Colleges and Schools and FDE offices have formally been asked to apply for promotion to the post of lower division clerk against 10 per cent reserved quota.

He said only the employees, who had done matriculation, had the minimum typing speed of 30 words per minute and had undergone the three weeks basic IT training course conducted by the National Information Technology Board would be eligible for the promotion.

The official said test/interview would be held for the promotions.

He said today (Friday) was the last date to apply for the promotions; applications would be scrutinised on January 30 and 31; list of shortlisted candidates would be displayed on February 3, while the typing speed test would be conducted on February 2, at IMPCC, H-8/4 and IMCB, F-10/4.

