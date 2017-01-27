Islamabad: Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, speaker, National Assembly said that he would take up the issues of business community in writing with Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Nawaz Sharif so that he could arrange their solution with personal interest. He said this while talking to a delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) that called on him led by Khalid Iqbal Malik, president.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that he would try to arrange the meetings of ICCI delegation with Interior Minister, chairman FBR, chairman CDA and Chairmen NA Standing Committees on Finance, Commerce and Industries so that business community could brief these forums in detail about its issues for remedial measures. He said business community was the backbone of the economy and government was committed to resolve their issues to facilitate the growth of business activities and investment in the country.

Speaking at the occasion, Khalid Iqbal Malik, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry highlighted the key issues of business community. He said Sheikh Anser Aziz, chairman CDA belonged to the private sector and was serious in resolving problems of trade and industry, but the bureaucracy was proving major hurdle for him in such efforts. However, he hoped that CDA chairman would make all possible efforts to address key issues of traders and industrialists. He said FBR raids on business premises and arrests of businessmen were creating harassment in the local business community and urged that government should direct FBR to stop such coercive tactics forthwith.

Khalid Malik, senior vice president, Tahir Ayub, vice president ICCI, former presidents ICCI Khalid Javed, Mian Akram Farid, Mian Shaukat Masud, Zafar Bakhtawari, Zahid Maqbool and others also spoke at the occasion.

