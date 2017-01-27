Islamabad: A seminar titled ‘Minorities of Pakistan and our Social Responsibilities’ was organised by National Council of Social Welfare (NCSW), here on Thursday, says a press release.

Dr. Nadeem Shafiq, chairman, National Council of Social Welfare, chaired the seminar while. J. Salik, former Federal Minister and social activist was the chief guest. Representatives of civil society, NGOs, students, officials of CA&DD and social activists working for the welfare of the minorities attended the seminar.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Nadeem said the constitution of Pakistan provides equal opportunities to all citizens. The founder of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah desired to make Pakistan such a state in which equal opportunities are available to everyone in order to make it a model welfare Islamic state.

No nation can rise to the height of glory without giving rights to its minorities. National unity can only be maintained in the society by giving due respect to everyone without any discrimination of cast, creed and religion. The minorities of Pakistan are playing important role in the social progress and prosperity of Pakistan. Our religion Islam also does not allow us to discard minorities on the basis of religion. The Government has initiated various steps in order to protect the rights of minorities. National Commission for Minorities is working in this regard and a bill for legislation for given legal cover is in process to strengthen and make it more powerful.

Other speakers including, J. Salik, Dr. Ashok Kumar Tanwani, Dr. Seema & Asghar Askari, Member National Commission for Minorities, said that the Constitution of Pakistan protects all its citizens and minorities in Pakistan have all religious freedom and rights. It is our collective responsibility to promote religious tolerance and interfaith harmony.

0



0







Seminar on minorities, social responsibilities held was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 27, 2017 and was last updated on January 27, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181990-Seminar-on-minorities-social-responsibilities-held/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Seminar on minorities, social responsibilities held" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181990-Seminar-on-minorities-social-responsibilities-held.