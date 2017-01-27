Islamabad

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan has extended date for submission of online applications to seek research grant under Thematic Research Grant Programme (TRGP) 2016-17 till February 15, 2017. Earlier, the last date to apply was January 25, 2017.

TRGP has specially been designed to address the contemporary issues and promote Social Sciences in the country. Social Sciences scholars and researchers having theoretical, conceptual and methodological or policy orientation background are eligible to apply for grants.

It is pertinent to mention here that apart from other disciplines, HEC accords great importance to Social Sciences.

Thematic Research Grants are aimed at promoting research work of Social Scientists and encouraging researchers to develop new ideas and work on them. Social Sciences Section of HEC’s Academics Division was established in 2003-04 to of identify realities of diverse social and human issues and since its establishment, the Section has been taking several steps to boost research culture and explore new avenues for social scientists conducting research in emerging areas.

