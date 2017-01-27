Islamabad

Lok Virsa’s current strategy is to help youths become more pluralistic and democratic in their thinking and gradually move away from militant ideology, said executive director of the organisation Dr Fouzia Saeed on Wednesday.

"We not only provide a space for cultural representatives of various provinces in one central space but also ensures a strong bond and a sense of solidarity among them. Though having roots in traditions and cultural heritage, our organization is making a conscious effort to make the cultural narratives more relevant to the new generation by bringing forth expressions that they are better able to connect with," Dr Fouzia told reporters here during a briefing on the inauguration of a public mural designed and made by artist Sabir Nazar and his team.

Dr Fouzia said Lok Virsa welcomed and appreciated diversity and promoted the diverse culture of Pakistan. She said Lok Virsa had been trying hard to attract youths and therefore, it was initiating projects to make culture more relevant to the younger generation.

"We are constantly making an effort to build our youths' image as South Asians and change the image of Pakistan internationally. Keeping that in mind, we are creating new narratives for the youths with a greater focus on pluralism and ethnic diversity," she said.

Dr Fouzia said Lok Virsa provided a vital platform for a wide variety of cultural organisations and ethnic communities to organise themselves with a space for artists and artisans to become a part of Lok Virsa’s larger family.

Sabir Nazar said the mural was not only for an art display but to depict the rich culture and tradition of Pakistan and Lok Virsa was the best place to display such art and creativity.

