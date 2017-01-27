Islamabad

A day-long national symposium titled ‘Frontiers in Biology, From Discovery to Applications’ was organised by the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to create awareness about the recent advancements in key-research areas of biological importance.

This event was organised for the students and participants to enhance their knowledge regarding latest trends in Biology.

Speaking on the occasion AIOU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui said that the university will encourage and facilitate the students to undertake applied research that benefits the society.

In this connection, a comprehensive incentive package for the Faculty members has already been announced. He hoped that they will avail the opportunity by conducting valuable and beneficial research. Furthermore, Dr. Siddiqui appreciated the effort of the Department and advised to organize more such events for 2-3 days duration.

The symposium arranged by the University’s Biology and Environmental science Department was addressed by the representatives of various Universities and Research-related Departments including Institute of Bio Medical and Genetics Engineering, PARC, NUST and QAU. In their talks, they shared their knowledge and experience in their relevant disciplines for the benefit of young scholars.

The speakers including Dr. M. Ismail, Dr. Rani Faryal, Dr. Khalid Naeem, Dr. Husnain A. Janjua, Dr. M. Ansar, Dr. Rizwana Kousar deliberated upon various topics including Nano-biotechnology, Recent trends in Medical Microbiology, One Health initiatives to control infection diseases, Synthetic Biology, Identification of disease causing genes and Genome editing tools.

A documentary, developed by a faculty member Ms. Samar Naseer on awareness of Neagleria fowleri was also screened on the occasion.

According to Dr. Hina Fatimah, the University was working on a plan to undertake M. Phil and PhD programs in Biology and Environmental science and these have already been approved by the University’s Academic bodies. Necessary laboratory facility will be available soon to launch these programmes.

0



0







AIOU organises national symposium on Biology was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 27, 2017 and was last updated on January 27, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181983-AIOU-organises-national-symposium-on-Biology/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "AIOU organises national symposium on Biology" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181983-AIOU-organises-national-symposium-on-Biology.