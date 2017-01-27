Islamabad

The residents of Union Council (UC-19) Tarlai Kalan have underlined the need to complete construction of Burma Bridge that has become a matter of dispute between Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Punjab government.

Tajamul Hussain, a resident of the union council, said the issue of jurisdiction is yet to be resolved by CDA and the Punjab government due to which the construction work on Burma Bridge has been halted for indefinite period.

Another resident, Waqar Chishti, said the area is still deprived of the facility of the natural gas and the promises made by the politicians in this respect have not been honoured, adding "Non-provision of medicines at the basic health unit is also a big problem for the residents."

Lady councillor, Faryal Qadari, said there is a need to set-up a computer college for girls who are often not able to achieve such education from other institutions operating in areas far away from this union council.

General councillor, Murtaza Khan, said the power transformers are outdated due to which the supply of electricity often gets disrupted so the concerned authorities should install new transformers to resolve this issue.

UC-19 Chairman Chaudhry Manzoor said: "I will not hesitate to say that non-availability of funds has become a severe problem because the people look towards us for resolution of their issues but we are unable to do anything in this respect," he said.

