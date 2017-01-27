Rawalpindi

Minister for Women Development Department (Punjab) Hameeda Waheed ud Din has said that women caucus can play an effective role in solving the problems faced by females at local level besides sensitising and empowering them to utilise their capabilities in effective manner to improve their socio-economic conditions.

She was addressing the MoU signing ceremony between Punjab Commission on Status of Women (PCSW) and Punjab Women Parliamentary caucus.

Chairperson of Punjab Commission on Status of Women Fauzia Viqar, President of Punjab Parliamentary Caucus, Kanwal Nauman, General Secretary Shameela Aslam and women parliamentarians present on the occasion.

Hameeda Waheed ud Din said that MoU will help for women empowerment and its support would enable them at the provincial and district levels in Punjab to upgrade their living standard. She further revealed that the collaboration among PCSW and PWPC would provide an opportunity to the partners to join hands in reviewing and amending discriminatory laws and policies, identifying cases of violence against women and violation of women’s rights, and providing relief to victims. The initiative will also help in capacity building of members of PWPC with regard to exclusive legislation for women, principles of jurisprudence. This historical partnership between PCSW and PWPC will enhance the role of women parliamentarians in advocating for gender sensitive legislation, amending discriminatory laws and policies; ensuring implementation of international and regional commitments, policies and programmes; facilitating exchange of views at different levels both nationally and internationally, added the Minister.

Fauzia Viqar said that this collective effort among PWPC and PCSW will go a long way to promote the cause of empowerment and protection of women’s rights. She called upon all stakeholders to join in supporting this collaboration to achieve sustainable development and gender equality for women in all walks of life.

Kanwal Nauman Convener PWPC added, “Although women’s problems are linked to many broader questions of social justice but their solution lies in multi-stakeholder collaboration and cooperation, so that women of all sections of society can prosperous across Punjab.

