Even an ordinary citizen, whether he is Multani, Lahori or Pindiwal, has now come to understand the meaning of Metro in his own interest -- for example Metro Roti Service. Credit for this novel idea may be given to Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif who had introduced a ‘Sasti Roti Scheme’ in Punjab sometime ago.

Cricketer-turned politician Imran Khan did not lag behind and he soon came up with a similar people’s roti programme that gained popularity in Islamabad. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who came into power in 1972 with the support of the common people, established ‘Sasti Roti and Paratha Plants’ in many cities.

The lower and poor people benefited from what came to be known as ‘great service to the common man.’ Middle class was also a beneficiary.

What about Nawaz Sharif who says he has been elected our prime minister for third time to serve the nation and seeks people’s unhindered backing to complete the gigantic task of socio-economic progress of the country. “Eventually, the poor will receive the fruit.” God bless the hard worker.

Common people have noted what he said the other day after inaugurating the Rs28 billion 18 kilometre long Metro Bus Service project for Multan. “Real new Pakistan is in the making.” God bless us for new iron determination to build the country and defend it along with the armed forces and defeat aggression from any side.

For the third time he has promised seriously, and one thinks he has declared righteously, energy problem will get solved as early as possible at reduced tariff.

How very frankly, but rightly, he has said that poor families had to sell their possessions to pay for medical treatment in the past. “But now, no more, as the government would pay for it.”

Thank God, the man citizens have chosen will choose right men to assist him accomplish the noble task of serving humanity as ordained by God Almighty.

Interaction with various segments of society reveals people of Potohar are in favour of environment free from dirty politics. They want all divergent groups and parties to converge on a viable programme of reconciliation, consensus and harmony to get rid of any foreign pressures and loans.

“In fact, we want to achieve, as soon as possible, the goal of socio-economic justice and education for all whether we are Baloch, Sindhi, Pashtun, Punjabi and Seraiki,” say people. Their first question again is about Metro Roti Service.

