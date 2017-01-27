Rawalpindi

Muhammad Akram Soban, Director Engineering, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) visited Rawal Road and expressed his annoyance over substandard repair work carried out by the contractor.

The director during his visit saw many patches of recently carpeted Rawal Road got damaged due to ongoing rains. He was also flanked by RDA resident Engineer.

The resident engineer briefed the director that RDA had pointed out substandard work done by the contractor during repair of Rawal Road. He said that the authority had already issued notices to the contractor and had stopped payments to him.

The director issued orders that the contractor needed to rebuild the damages areas of the road. If the contractor failed to do so, his contract could be cancelled and legal action could be taken against him.

It merits to mention here that print media time and again had drawn the attention of RDA towards substandard being done on Rawal Road while the work on it was under progress but the authorities concerned had always did not take notice. An amount of Rs33 million had been earmarked for work on revamping of Rawal Road and the credible sources had described the amount allocated as huge and exaggerating. The work on revamping of Rawal Road was initiated in September last year and its schedule date of completion is January 31.

