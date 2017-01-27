Islamabad

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has changed the pattern of its registration examination for foreign graduates and decided the examinations would be based on multiple choice questions only in line with modern trends.

The decision was made during the Council's session held here on January 14.

According to a PMDC staff member, the NEB Step-I and Step-II exams will be MCQ-based.

However, the NEB Step-III exam's format will remain unchanged. He said the formats of all those exams were available on the PMDC's official website.

The NEB exam is conducted for foreign medical and dental graduates seeking registration with the PMDC to secure licence to practice in the country.

