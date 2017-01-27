Islamabad

After procuring 70 buses, the Capital Administration and Development Division has moved a fresh summary to the prime minister's office for consent to 130 more such transport vehicles for the government schools and colleges in the Islamabad Capital Territory under the Prime Minister’s Education Sector Reforms Programme. The premier has already issued orders for the immediate release of funds for the purpose. Under the plan, Rs1.5 billion worth of 200 buses are to be purchased for the ICT educational institutions under the PMESRP watched over by the prime minister’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz, through a committee comprising some MNAs and FDE officials.

