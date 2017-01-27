LAHORE

Provincial Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Khwaja Salman Rafiq said Thursday that Punjab government had eradicated the malaise of tetanus among pregnant women in the province which was also certified by a report of World Health Organization (WHO).

Besides, the WHO report also confirmed that the preventive vaccination programme among children had been the most successful in Punjab province.

He was winding up the general debate on health sector in Punjab Assembly. He claimed that drug testing laboratories had been successfully working in five cities in the province which enabled the government to wipe out several spurious drugs, whereas, the process of enacting a legislation to eradicate the menace of spurious drugs was in the final stages. He said Punjab was the first province which was about to introduce a new kind of syringe for the prevention of hepatitis epidemic that could not be used for the second time.

He said Punjab government was spending 30 billion rupees on clean drinking water for the prevention of hepatitis while the vaccine for prevention of hepatitis B was also being prepared in the province.

Salman Rafiq advised PTI leader Imran Khan that before criticising the Punjab government over health issues he (Imran) should keep in mind that when KP government faced the epidemic of diphtheria epidemic sometimes back it was Shahbaz Sharif who came to the rescue by supplying the vaccine.

While drawing attention of the opposition benches, he said Punjab was not the only province in the country and other provinces should also perform on the pattern of Punjab.

He said Children Hospital in Lahore initially comprised 500 beds but Shahbaz Sharif increased the number of beds to 1,100 and it should also be kept in mind that 30 percent of child patients in the hospital came from KP. He said those making an issue out of Wazirabad hospital should have known that Angiography service had also started there.

Salman Rafiq said the number of beds in Tayyeb Erdogan Hospital in southern Punjab was being increased while a new 500-bed hospital was also being constructed in DG Khan which would become operational next year. He said Lahore being the capital city had been bearing the major brunt of the patients from the whole province, therefore, the government was also increasing the number of beds in Mayo Hospital. A new hospital is also being constructed on Bedian Road, he added. Other members who participated in the debate included Rana Munawwar Hussain and Nighat Sheikh.

