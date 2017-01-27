LAHORE

Punjab University’s 125th convocation will be held on 20th of February. A high-level meeting presided over by Acting PU Vice-Chancellor was held at Committee Room of VC’s office here on Thursday to review arrangements in this regard.

PU Registrar Prof Dr Liaqat Ali, Controller of Examinations Prof Dr. Shahid Munir and deans of various faculties were present on the occasion. The meeting was briefed on various measures being taken to successfully organise 125th convocation of the university next month.

