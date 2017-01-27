LAHORE

PTI leader Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said they are fighting the war for change in a constitutional, democratic and legal way.

In a statement issued on Thursday, he said PTI had not made any unconstitutional demand and it would also not be made in future as well. He said injustice and corruption should be eradicated to make the country prosperous . All institutions, including police, FBR and NAB should be given autonomy, he stressed. The war being fought under the leadership of Imran Khan will succeed, he added

