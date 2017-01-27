LAHORE

Punjab government has announced rolling out a campaign to stop stunting among children through improvement in nutrition indicators in the province.

“The Punjab government’s campaign to improve fundamental indicator of breastfeeding will be launched in 11 districts of South Punjab soon,” said Dr Shabana Haider, Member of Health, Planning and Development Department, Punjab, while speaking at a media workshop on “Stop Stunting” jointly organised by P&D Department and UNICEF at a local hotel on Thursday.

She said the aim of the event was to sensitise journalists and media to one of the most pressing issues of Pakistan that affects more than one out of three children in Punjab alone, and represents a serious obstacle for the development of the country as a whole. She reiterated that the media will be a critical partner in the campaign.

She said Punjab MICS 2014 survey shows that every third child in Punjab suffers from chronic malnutrition (stunting). While stunting has shown a downward province-wide trend since 2007, this masks serious problems in some districts. In Dera Ghazi Khan, the worst affected district, however, the rate stunting is as high as 50.9 per cent.

Dr Shehla Zaidi, Programme Director, Department of Community Health Sciences, Aga Khan University, Karachi, explained that stunting may begin whilst a child is still in the womb; thus, the nutritional status of the mother is critical for the future health of the child.

She said stunting is the physical manifestation of underlying, persistent and severe nutritional deficiencies, and severely hinders the growth and development of a child. It is associated with suboptimal brain development, which may have long-lasting harmful consequences for cognitive ability, school performance and future productivity. “The good news is that we know exactly what causes stunting and how to treat it”, said Angela Kearney, UNICEF Representative in Pakistan, “Stunting can be prevented through very simple actions that are done during pregnancy and the first two years of life such as exclusive breastfeeding during the first six months, as well as the provision of wheat, oil or salt fortified with vitamins and minerals and use of vitamin supplements for pregnant women and children. Another important measure that can easily be taken is hand-washing with soap to prevent diarrhoea and other water borne diseases.”

