LAHORE

Deputy Commissioner Lahore has directed health authorities to check illegal transplant of human organs in their respective areas and immediately inform district vigilance committee if any case was reported.

He passed these directions while chairing a meeting here Thursday. He directed the CEO Health to write letters to all hospitals and collect data about human transplantation operations, which they had done in the past. Chairing another meeting, DC Lahore directed the officials concerned to ensure through MO (Regulation) the gathering of data about vendors, selling food items near schools and not allow them to sell their things within the 500 feet limits from school.

Similarly, he directed Police and Labour Department to collect data about tenants and factory labourers along with their permanent and temporary addresses respectively.

0



0







Directive to check illegal transplant of human organs was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 27, 2017 and was last updated on January 27, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181964-Directive-to-check-illegal-transplant-of-human-organs/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Directive to check illegal transplant of human organs" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181964-Directive-to-check-illegal-transplant-of-human-organs.