Continuing its drive against the marriage halls constructed in violation of building bylaws, the staff of Town Planning Wing of LDA sealed 18 more wedding venues, including two marquees at Township on Thursday.

Officials said the sealed marriage halls included Mian Banquet Hall Peco Road, Marquee Site on Peco Road, Maharaja Marriage Hall, al-Noor Marriage Hall, Le Grand Marriage Hall, Gourmet Broadway Marquee, Arrosh Marriage Hall, al-Qureah Banquet Hall, al-Noor Janata Marriage Hall, Zafar Palace Banquet Hall, Suhag Marriage Lawn, Prime Banquet Hall, Shahi Hutt, Ahmad Marriage Hall, Hamza Marriage Hall, Al Hamar Banquet Hall and Noor Banquet Hall. officials said the building plans were not got approved from LDA for any of the sealed marriage hall. Instead, the owners had illegally set up these ventures after getting approved plans for constructing residences or office buildings at those sites.

LDA officials said the minimum land required for setting up a marquee was eight kanals whereas at least four kanals land was necessary for constructing a marriage hall with two kanals of land for parking. None of the marriage halls/marquee had fulfilled the conditions.

transferred: Lahore Development Authority Director General has transferred several officers here Thursday.

Officials said Muhammad Asad Ameer, Director Land Development-I, and posted him as Director Record Management. Asim Saleem Director Estate Management-I, has been entrusted with the additional charge of the post of Director Land Development-I.

Raza Zahoor Wattoo, Director Recovery, has been transferred and directed to report to Directorate of Administration. Consequent upon joining Lahore Development Authority Iqbal Farid Malik has been posted as Director Recovery.

He has also been entrusted with the additional charge of the post of Director Commercialisation, Town Planning Wing, relieving Tariq Mehmood, Director Metropolitan Planning from the additional charge.

award: University of Engineering and Technology (UET) students have secured first and third positions in a competition to select entry from Pakistan for Asian Young Design Award (AYDA).

According to details, students, including Alaina Tariq and Asma Majeed took part in the competition where four universities participated. The cash prizes of $1,000 and $300 dollars were awarded to the first and third position holders, respectively.

The student with first position will represent Pakistan in March in Indonesia where all Asian countries will participate. UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid has congratulated students and faculty on this success.

