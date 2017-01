LAHORE

FIA Cyber Wing Thursday raided a place and arrested four people for running 11 illegal gateway exchanges. The raid was conducted on a house in Gulshan Park area and arrested four Usman, Iqbal Afzal, Shahzad and Mushtaq. The raiding team recovered six laptops, 2,000 mobile phones, twelve 4-G devices, etc.

0



0







Four arrested was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 27, 2017 and was last updated on January 27, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181961-Four-arrested/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Four arrested" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181961-Four-arrested.