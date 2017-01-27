LAHORE

Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Muhammad Azam on Thursday awarded a total sixteen and a half years jail term to a convict, Mumtaz Sindhi, of leading the attack on a vigil held by civil society to mark the fifth death anniversary of former Punjab governor Salman Taseer.

The court awarded five years jail term to Sindhi under Section 7 of Anti-terrorist Act, three and half years under Section 365 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), two years under Section 149 of PPC, three years under153_A of PPC and three years under Section148 of the PPC. The court also fined him Rs 15,000. More than a dozen baton–wielding men had attacked the participants in the candlelight vigil held at Liberty Chowk, Lahore, to mark the death anniversary of Salman Taseer on January, 4, 2015. The attackers tore the banners, pictures and posters displayed at the venue and also thrashed the activists.

