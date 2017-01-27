LAHORE

Four rickshaws were damaged after being struck by lightning in Kot Khawaja Saeed Gujarpura on Thursday.

It was reported that four rickshaws parked in a parking stand in Kot Khawaja Saeed were caught by fire after being hit by lightning. Meanwhile, a fire broke out in a house in Moochi Gate area. Cause of fire was said to be short circuit. Upon being informed, the firefighters rushed the scene and doused the flames after hectic efforts. No casualty was reported in the incidents.

Girl killed: An eight year-old girl was killed by a speeding bike in the Baghbanpura area on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Nadia, daughter of Habib Khan of Ali Park Ahmad Town. The victim was playing outside her house when a rashly driven bike hit her, resulting into fatal injuries to her. She was rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced brought dead. Police shifted the body to morgue.

found dead: A 55-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Tibbi City police station on Thursday. Police suspected that the man, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs.

