LAHORE

Opposition Thursday boycotted the Punjab Assembly session in protest against delay in speaker’s ruling over the PTI reference seeking the chief minister’s disqualification.

The opposition staged a protest outside the Punjab Assembly and chanted slogans against the rulers and demanded the CM’s resignation.

The PA session plunged into disorder when opposition leader Mian Mehmood-ul-Rasheed on a point of order protested against the delay in deciding over the reference filed by PTI against the CM Punjab for allegedly misusing authority and preferring personal interest to national interest.

Speaking on the occasion, Mian Mehmood-ul-Rasheed said the PTI had filed reference to the Punjab Assembly speaker after the Lahore High Court verdict regarding the relocation policy of the CM in which the court had remarked that nepotism and personal interest had been preferred.

He said the Lahore High Court had declared the relocation policy as null and void which clearly indicated that after the verdict, the CM had no moral grounds to remain in office as he was no more Sadiq and Amin.

Speaker Rana Mohammed Iqbal on the occasion instructed the opposition members to remain calm and let the proceedings continue but they continued to chant slogans against the rulers. Responding to sloganeering, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz members started chanting slogans against Imran Khan. Mian Mehmood-ul-Rasheed demanded the speaker to summon the CM and direct him to clarify his position over the court’s verdict.

He said the PTI would continue to raise voice over the issue and announced to boycott the Punjab Assembly proceedings.

Meanwhile, quorum was also pointed out but the treasury successfully met it and proceedings were resumed.

