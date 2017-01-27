Ongoing wet spell to subside from today

LAHORE

The rainy spell, which started on Wednesday, continued on Thursday and brought more cold to the provincial capital while Met Office predicted that the ongoing spell will subside till today night.

Following the day-long rain, the City’s traffic management system badly failed on Thursday as most of the traffic wardens were absent from main traffic signals leaving people to remain stuck in traffic jams for hours. The rain also slowed down traffic on most of the busy roads such as Ferozepur Road, Canal Bank Road, The Mall, Jail Road, Shalimar Link Road and Model Town.Rain water accumulated on roads while many motorcyclists were seen standing under the underpasses and other covered places along the roads, which also caused traffic jams. Similarly, rainwater was seen standing on the roads of residential areas causing trouble to the residents. Green belts, local parks and other low-lying localities were inundated with rainwater.

Met Office said mainly cold and dry weather would prevail in Balochistan, Sindh, plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab from today. However, rain with snowfall over the hills may occur at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir today.

In a weather warning issued here Thursday, Met officials said that more intermittent rain with snowfall over the hills was expected at a number of places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours. The prevailing spell of rain/snowfall over the country is likely to subside today night.

Met officials said the ongoing rain was a result of a strong westerly wave which was prevailing in the country. Intermittent snowfall is likely over Murree, Galliyat, Neelam Valley, Rawalakot, Kalam, Malamjabba, Chitral, Drosh, Shangla, Naran, Kaghan, Skardu and Astore. Intermittent rain may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Malakand, Hazara divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall was recorded in many cities including, Dir, 44mm, Lower Dir, 40, Balakot, 34, Cherat, 33, Chitral, 31, Saidu Sharif, 30, Pattan, 27, Parachinar, 25, Kakul, 23, Drosh, 23, Mirkhani, 22, Peshawar City, 22, A/P, 29, Kohat, 14, Bannu, 10, DI Khan, 2, Kotli, 54, Rawalakot, 44, Muzaffarabad, 30, Garhi Dupatta, 23, Murree, 34, Lahore A/P, 33, PBO, 16mm, PU, 14mm, Sialkot Cantt, 32.4, A/P, 23, Gujranwala, 29, Gujrat, 23, Chaklala, 20, Shmsabad, 13, Islamabad ZP, 19, Saidpur, 13, Golra, 15, Bokra, 13, Kasur 14, Jhelum, 13, Bahawalnagar, 12, Mangla, 11, Mangla, 11, Faisalabad, 10, Mandi Bahauddin, 8, Rahimyar Khan, 4, Khanpur,3, Kot Addu, 2, Sahiwal, 2, Sargodha, 2, Astore, 8, Chilas, 5, Gilgit, 3, Gupis, 4, Bagrote,1, Bunji, 1, Zhob, 5, Quetta, Samungli, 4, Barkhan, 1, Karachi, North, 4, Nazimabad 4, Landhi 4, Faisal Base 4, A/P, 3, Gulistan e johar, 3, Mithi, 3, Hyderabad, 2, Shaheed Benazirabad, 1 mm. Snowfall was recorded at Kalam, 20 inch, Malamjabba, 18 inch, Chitral, 3 inch and Drosh, 3 inch.

Thursday’s lowest temperature was recorded at Malamjabba and Parachinar where mercury dropped to -07°C while in Lahore minimum temperature was 11°C.

