Two men held for selling replica cellphonesJanuary 27, 2017Print : Karachi
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) caught two men in Saddar’s Electronics Market on Thursday for being involved in selling replica Samsung phones.
According to the FIA’s Anti-Corruption Circle, Karachi, action was taken as part of an inquiry conducted on a written complaint made by Mohammad Naeem, sub-attorney of M/s Checkers.
An FIA team, under the supervision of Assistant Director Khalid Jamil, carried out a raid on a shop in the electronics market on Abdullah Haroon Road and found a huge quantity of replica, counterfeited and pirated mobile phones having the Samsung logo.
Two men, identified as Mohammad Yousuf and Ali Ahmed, were taken into custody.
Replica/counterfeited/pirated mobile phones were also discovered in a black plastic bag, which was in possession of Ali Ahmed.
The two disclosed that they used carriers to smuggle such mobile phones from Afghanistan via the Chaman border in Balochistan.
A case has been lodged under sections 15 and 156(1)(9) of the Customs Act 1969 read with sections 56, 66 and 66-A of the Copyright Ordinance 1962.