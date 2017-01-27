Appreciating the provincial assembly for legislating on child labour, noted human and child rights attorney Zia Ahmed Awan said eradicating the menace was still an uphill task.

Also the founder of Madadgaar National Helpline, Awan on Thursday said domestic child workers were the worst victims of exploitation and abuse.

The lawyer observed that the law had in fact already been passed by a federal government, but was still to be taken up by provincial authorities after devolution of powers.

He called to bringing into immediate attention issues of domestic child labor. “There are no working hours for the children nor do they have social security, which results in exploitation and abuse,” Awan stated.

Not only should the practice be put an end to, but disengaged child labourers should be provided social security, education and welfare, Awan said.

“This has to be done to save them from falling prey to street mafias.” He said the departments of social welfare, such as Zakat and Ushr, also need to play their due role in the children’s rehabilitation.

The noted attorney while explaining the phenomenon stated that the children were forced into working by families who can’t afford to feed or educate their children. Hence, the issue was linked to the overall eradication of poverty and improvement of socio economic status of the poor. Awan further called for also protecting adult domestic workers.

0



0







‘Much still to be done to eradicate menace of child labour’ was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 27, 2017 and was last updated on January 27, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181951-Much-still-to-be-done-to-eradicate-menace-of-child-labour/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "‘Much still to be done to eradicate menace of child labour’" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181951-Much-still-to-be-done-to-eradicate-menace-of-child-labour.