The orientation ceremony for a new women entrepreneurship initiative was organised on Wednesday at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) AMAN CED.

The IBA has launched the programme in collaboration with the Aurat Foundation under their Gender Equity Programme (GEP) sponsored by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

According to an IBA statement, the programme will mark the beginning of a certificate programme designed especially for home-based women workers in Karachi and Quetta. “This program is an IBA AMAN CED’s humble effort towards facilitating Pakistani women to develop and foster an entrepreneurial mindset, enabling them to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities.”

For the programme, the partners have selected 50 skilled women, who have committed to start their own businesses and are extremely thrilled to have found such an opportunity, according to the statement.

The introduction of the 28-day programme was given by Soha Zulfiqar, manager of the Women Entrepreneurship Programme, who explained the need of this programme for women. She shed light on the concept behind this initiative through explaining the aims, objectives and expected outcomes of the programme. The programme will be taught in Urdu.

During his welcome address, programme director Dr Shahid Qureshi said, “We want to empower the women and youth of Pakistan and the IBA will keep playing a significant role through its many initiatives.”

Dr Qureshi told the participants that the IBA had initiated the Women Entrepreneurial Programme in 2014. “Another achievement for the IBA AMAN CED is the IBA Karachi winning USASBE’s coveted award for Excellence in Entrepreneurship Education 2017.

The United Association for Small Businesses and Entrepreneurship (USASBE) has named the IBA Karachi’s Womenx Programme, which is funded by the World Bank, as the 2017’s Outstanding Specialty Entrepreneurship Program Award Winner. It was for the first time that a university outside the US has won this prestigious award.”

Mehnaz Rehman of the Aurat Foundation said the home-based workers were now a legal entity and would be given the rights too, as per the laws of the International Labour Organisation.

Jami Moiz, the acting registrar of the IBA Karachi, urged the female participants to learn skills to support their family and the country.

