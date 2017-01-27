Non-bailable arrest warrants were again issued against Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) chief Dr Farooq Sattar and other senior party leaders in eight cases pertaining to provocative speeches, by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday.

The attorneys for Khawaja Izharul Hassan and Rauf Siddiqui informed the court that the cases against their clients were falsely implicated in the case. They argued that there was no evidence regarding the presence of their respective client at the events where the speeches were delivered.

The hearing for the cases was adjourned till February 11.

The MQM-P officials were alleged to have facilitated and listened to speeches delivered by founder of MQM, Altaf Hussain, wherein he had ridiculed the country’s armed forces.

Referring to August 23, 2016 when the nominated party leaders had announced severing ties with the MQM and its founder, Hassan while talking to journalists after the hearing said the matter was settled that day and it was strange that the cases still stood.

An ATC had on Monday granted interim bail to MQM MNA Kunwar Naveed Jameel and senior party leader Qamar Mansoor in three cases related to provocative speeches. They have been told to deposit Rs100,000 as surety amount for each case. However, bail please of nine other MQM activists including Asif Siddiqui and Zubair were rejected.

The federal interior minister was also directed by the court to issue a red warrant against MQM founder, Altaf Hussain, so he could be arrested and produced in court for delivering the speeches, Naveed, Mansoor and others had been booked for facilitating, as well as other cases.

Among other leaders booked in the cases were now chief of the MQM-Pakistan, Dr Farooq Sattar, and former party member Dr Amir Liaquat Hussain who the court ordered to be treated as absconding accused. A non-bailable warrant was also issued against them, and concerned authorities were directed to arrest them and produce them in court at the next hearing.

Hearings adjourned

The same court also adjourned hearing of bail pleas of two detained MQM-Altaf leaders Dr Hasan Zafar Arif and Amjadullah, till February 4.

The court was to hear the arguments on the bail plea of Amjadullah, but was told that the IO had not submitted the police file for the case to the court. The court directed the IO to present the police file at the next hearing.

The two were accused of facilitating MQM founder Altaf Hussain in delivering a provocative speech.

An ATC adjourned the hearing against MQM MPA Kamran Farooqui, Adnan Ahmed and 52 others in three cases pertaining to incidents of May 12, 2007 violence, till February 11.

Farooqui was under detention for some other cases, but in these cases he was showed as an absconder by the police after which the court had issued non-bailable warrants of arrest against him and other 52 people.

