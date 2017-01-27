Two ‘TTP terrorists’ killed in shootout with Rangers

Paramilitary soldiers claimed killing two alleged terrorists of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and arrested 14 suspects in raids in the city on Thursday.

The spokesman for the Sindh Rangers said law enforcers conducted an intelligence-driven swoop on a hideout of criminals in the Gadap area.

No sooner had the soldiers closed in on the hideout than terrorists opened fire and tried to escape. That led to a heavy exchange of fire, after which the soldiers arrested two suspects in an injured condition.

An unspecified number of associates of the two fled, however.

Both injured men died after being taken to a hospital. The suspects were identified as Farooq Jamal alias Wajid alias Toor of the TTP and Safaid Khan alias Nasir belonging to the Swat chapter of the banned outfit.

Jamal had joined the TTP in 2012 and was associated with the TTP Jameel Group. He received training in making improvised explosive devices at Wadiya-e-Teera’s Talha Markaz. He was alleged to be involved in target killings, blowing up government schools and taking extortion money.

Safaid Khan had joined the TTP’s Swat chapter in 2006. He had taken terrorist training in Metha, Swat.

The two were also involved in killing army officials and carrying out attacks on army camps in 2008.

A huge cache of weapons, ammunition and hand grenades were said to have been seized during the raid.

In raids carried out in Jamshed Town, Lyari, New Karachi, Malir, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Nazimabad areas, eight suspected criminals were arrested.

The Rangers spokesman said three of those arrested with associated with the militant wing of a political party and one was a member of a banned outfit. Illegal weapons and ammunition were found on them, he added.

During separate raids conducted in SITE, Gadap, Shah Faisal and Landhi areas, Rangers personnel apprehended six alleged criminals, including a worker of a political party’s militant wing and four drug peddlers.

Illegal weapons and ammunition and hashish were seized during the raid.

