While health experts believe there is collusion between DRAP and the smugglers, the drug watchdog has shifted all blame on the federal government.

DRAP CEO Dr Muhammad Aslam said they had approved applications of many local pharmaceutical companies for producing Daclatasvir but the Centre was yet to settle on a selling price.

“Pricing has to be done by the federal government, which wants this drug to be sold at a lower price than what the pharmaceutical companies are demanding.”

Aslam said applications of some firms were pending for inspection of their plants and unavailability of some facilities required for producing the medication.

When asked why the government was allowing the smuggling and availability of the Indian-made Daclatasvir at exorbitant rates if it really wanted to ensure the medication’s availability at an affordable price, he had no answer.

