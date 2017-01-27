Is DRAP playing fast and loose with hepatitis C patients?

Smuggled medication sells at exorbitant rates as local production still a pipedream; drug watchdog holds Centre responsible for delay

Hepatitis C patients across Pakistan are forced to buy expensive medication smuggled from India as health experts accuse the drug watchdog of delaying local production of the life-saving Daclatasvir.

The medication is being sold at medical stores across the country under the trade names Mydacla and Mydakla at Rs9,500 per packet. It is widely prescribed by hepatologists for treating genotype 3 of the hepatitis C virus (HCV), which is highly prevalent in Pakistan and requires a combination of Daclatasvir and Sofosbuvir for complete elimination.

Health experts told The News that Daclatasvir – a production of Bristol-Myers Squibb, a global biopharmaceutical company based in the US – was supposed to be locally manufactured by mid-2016 at an affordable price, but to facilitate some smugglers, the federal health authorities and the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) had forced the patients to buy the smuggled drug on exorbitant rates.

There are around 11 to 12 million hepatitis B and C patients across Pakistan, and majority of the hepatitis C patients are afflicted with genotype 3 of the HCV.

“At least 15 local pharmaceutical firms are all set to manufacture Daclatasvir in Pakistan – as they are already producing it in other countries – and sell it at a much lower price,” said a senior gastroenterologist and hepatologist, but lamented that the drug watchdog was more keen on allowing the sale of smuggled medication.

Since the drug smuggled from India is not regularly available to patients throughout Pakistan – as doctors usually prescribe it to people afflicted with HCV genotypes 3a and 3b – the patients are forced to buy the medication at steep prices from the black market.

Even counterfeit Daclatasvir is available under the same trade names Mydacla and Mydakla, and desperate patients are compelled to buy anything that is sold under the name of Daclatasvir to continue their treatment.

“DRAP is least concerned about the safety of the patients,” claimed the hepatologist. “It is sitting on the applications of local firms that can start producing the important drug at short notice in accordance with international specifications.”

Another renowned gastroenterologist and hepatologist, Dr Saeed Hamid, firmly believes that Daclatasvir should be immediately registered by the drug watchdog “as many local companies can produce it at an affordable price”.

Dr Hamid, former president of the Pakistan Society for the Study of Liver Diseases, said DRAP should allow availability of the medication on “highly affordable” rates because majority of the hepatitis C patients in the country belonged to low socio-economic groups.

He said he had learnt that 14 to 15 local companies had applied to DRAP for manufacturing Daclatasvir in Pakistan but their applications remained pending. He urged the watchdog to expedite the procedure.

Another specialist, Dr Shahid Ahmed, said doctors were forced to prescribe unregistered drugs for hepatitis C patients because their combination with another anti-viral drug was very effective, but he lamented that patients were buying expensive, smuggled medication.

Dr Ahmed, a consultant at Darul Sehat Hospital in Karachi, said patients in other cities of Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan were compelled to buy various variants or copies of the Indian-made Daclatasvir smuggled into Pakistan, but were ineffective because they were counterfeit.

“The best solution is to produce the drug locally and make it available at an affordable price. Around 400 hepatitis patients die every day in Pakistan while hundreds of thousands of others with the viral disease continue to suffer.”

