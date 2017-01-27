Trump time

Anyone hoping that Donald Trump’s extreme campaign rhetoric – particularly against Muslims – was meant only for the election and that he would soften once assuming the presidency might want to think again. According to a leaked draft of an executive order likely to be signed by Trump, he is going to indefinitely ban refugees from Syria and halt for 90 days any visa applications from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen. The ban is not expected to apply to religious minorities ‘fleeing Muslim persecution’, even though the overwhelming majority of the victims in these countries are Muslim themselves. In addition, he will halve the total number of refugees the US will take in this year from the 100,000 proposed by Barack Obama to 50,000. The seven countries whose residents Trump plans to ban from the US have two things in common – they are majority-Muslim and their problems are largely caused by the US. Six of the countries have been bombed by the US while Iran’s economy has been decimated by decades of sanctions. The reason so many people are trying to escape this country is because the US, under the guise of fighting terrorism, has rained down bombs in drone attacks, supported repressive governments and armed militants.

Trump’s other executive orders have been hardly reassuring. He has authorised the construction of a wall along the Mexican border and is going to cut off federal funding to any US cities that provide sanctuary to undocumented immigrants. He is also putting his global warming denialism into practice by overturning Obama’s decision to halt the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipeline. And now once he signs his executive order on visas from the seven countries, he will lay bare his anti-Muslim animus. The new US president’s proposed actions are an unvarnished expression of the Islamophobia that has been a major part of US foreign policy since 9/11. Already it is extremely difficult for citizens of these seven countries to obtain US visas. Male visitors from many Muslim-majority countries were fingerprinted at US airports and forced to register with immigration authorities in a short-lived scheme introduced by George W Bush. The No-Fly List almost exclusively comprises Muslims. What Trump is doing is turning unofficial practice into official policy. All the detainees in the illegal prison at Guantanamo Bay practise one religion. There has been consensus among both Republicans and Democrats about these anti-Muslim policies. The only possible silver lining to Trump’s actions is that the Democrats may finally discover that their alleged liberalism requires them to stand up for the rights of the vulnerable. The US has long discriminated against Muslims while uttering empty pieties about tolerance. Trump has done away with the hypocritical talk of broad-mindedness and codified that the US is a country where Muslim visitors do not feel welcome and Muslim citizens are treated with suspicion.

