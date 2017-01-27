Let the SC decide

The media warfare on the Panama Papers issue is quite confusing for the people. The problem of the common man in Pakistan is not the case but the basic needs of life. Therefore, the media should focus on the problems of the majority. Let the Supreme Court decide the fate of the Panama Papers case.

The people can use their power in the 2018 elections that are not too far away. Therefore, the suggestion of the PTI leader to show the proceedings of court live on media is very inapt. In fact, the party should avoid discussing the case outside the court.

Nazia Jabeen

Lahore

