According to some media reports, the government has decided to restrict the powers of the Federal Ombudsman. This decision is both surprising and disappointing since the FO has been playing an important role in addressing the grievances of the people. In fact, the former chief justice of the Supreme Court also commended it for delivering speedy justice to the poor and the elderly.

The FO addresses 100,000 complaints every year. The institution also points out irregularities in government offices. It is unbiased and carries out independent inquiries. The government is requested to reconsider its decision. It should not curtail the powers of the FO.

Haroon Sikandar Pasha

Islamabad

0



0







FO’s powers was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 27, 2017 and was last updated on January 27, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181928-FOs-powers/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "FO’s powers" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181928-FOs-powers.