Metro buses on roads

Pakistan doesn’t have a good transport system. A poorly-maintained transport system has taken a heavy toll on commuters’ physical and psychological health. The people have to wait for long hours for a bus in harsh weather conditions only to find out that the bus is already overcrowded. They either have to hang along with the vehicle or sit on its roof to reach their destination. This dangerous way of travelling puts many lives at risk. High fares and insulting attitudes of the transport mafia are the routine miseries that the commuters have to endure. But for the people of Islamabad, Lahore and now Multan the Metro Bus System has provided much-needed relief. The government can be credited for providing such service to the people that is not only an affordable and decent mode of transport but is also laced with modern facilities. People from all professions and age groups – students, teachers, labourers, women, disabled etc, can travel with ease and comfort. Buses arrive and depart on time and move on a separate path sparing passengers the agony of late arrivals at their workplaces. These buses have also reduced the traffic density to a great extent and are efficient in all ways, which make them environment-friendly.

But it is regrettable that despite providing a safe and respectable transport facility to the people, the government is being criticised for this project. Many have called it a luxury in a country where health and education sectors are in shambles. The Metro Bus System provides excellent transport facility and the government’s efforts are commendable in this regard.

Fakeha Faiz

Islamabad

