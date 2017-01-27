Promotion prospects

Promotion to posts in higher basic pay scale is very common in the government sector. Government employees are promoted to a higher BPS on the basis of seniority, experience, academic qualification etc. The situation is completely opposite in the country’s health sector. Those who stand at the low echelon of the organisations’ hierarchy are rarely promoted. For example, an employee appointed on the BPS-17 remains on the same pay scale. Vacant positions in the country’s health sector take a long time to get filled. The reason is that aspiring candidates are not sure about growth prospects in the sector.

This is a serious issue and it should be addressed at the earliest. Promotion shall be made on a regular basis and employees should be selected on the basis of seniority-cum-fitness. If a person is not promoted to a higher post, s/he can be demotivated.

Imran Ul Haq

Abbottabad

