Upon arriving to Pakistan, the Afghan refugees settled in areas where there was little to no development. They independently built their homes and villages trying to continue living a normal life. Pakistan’s impoverished lands turned into small cities and thousands of acres of cultivated lands flourished by the efforts of hardworking Afghans. The refugees provided cheap labour and started playing an instrumental role in the country’s development. However, in return, no legal rights of labour were given to them by the Pakistani government. Most of them ended up earning an insufficient daily wage.

There are thousands of Afghans who are working in Afghanistan while their families live in Pakistan. During holidays, they go to Pakistan and contribute their earnings to the country’s GDP. According to some media reports, the Afghan refugees contribute Rs34 billion to Pakistan’s economy.

Businesses in KP and Balochistan are largely run by the Afghan refugees. Afghan businessmen import clothes and other items from South Korea and China and sell it in the country. The refugees contribute a lot to the economy and sending them back to their hometown will potentially drain the country out of a possible source of income.

Abdul Wali Muradi

Islamabad

0



0







Afghan refugees was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 27, 2017 and was last updated on January 27, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181925-Afghan-refugees/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Afghan refugees" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181925-Afghan-refugees.